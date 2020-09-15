Colo. City Crafted Noise Rule To Shut Down Drilling, Suit Says

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Energy exploration company Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. accused a Denver suburb of instituting impossible noise level mandates that specifically target its well operations in a backdoor attempt to shut down contractually promised oil and gas development that is opposed by residents. In a complaint filed Monday, Extraction told a Colorado federal court it went out of its way to forge an amicable relationship with Broomfield, Colorado, and its residents by agreeing to a new contract for development in the area. But the city has now decided to favor the wishes of disgruntled residents and attempt to get out the contract, including...

