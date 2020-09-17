AGs In A Pandemic

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Letitia James Talks New York Response

Tim Fox Talks Montana Meatpacking

Maura Healey Talks Massachusetts Worker Safety

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:51 AM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new compliance risks and considerations for companies and individuals. In this ongoing Expert Analysis series, state attorneys general share their enforcement priorities.Sept. 15New York Attorney General Letitia James highlights her office's efforts to ease financial burdens for New York residents and businesses struggling during the pandemic by fighting fraud, policing employers, assisting with debt relief and more.Sept. 8Montana Attorney General Tim Fox discusses his efforts with other state attorneys general to push federal authorities to pursue an antitrust investigation of the beef processing industry, and the importance of maintaining competitive markets and protecting consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.Sept. 1Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey explains how her office is responding to workplace safety concerns and ensuring businesses are following health directives during the pandemic, despite such enforcement being outside her office's traditional portfolio.The opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Portfolio​​ Media Inc. or any of its​​ respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes an​​d is​​ ​​not ​​intended to be and​​ should not be taken as legal advice.

