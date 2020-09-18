Don't Miss It: K&L Gates, Shearman Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Shearman & Sterling and K&L Gates. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. K&L Gates, Shearman Guide $500M Sale of CNET ViacomCBS, guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP, will sell technology news business CNET Media Group to media investor Red Ventures for $500 million, the K&L Gates-guided buyer said Sept. 14. CNET is a technology news brand whose work includes Spanish-language coverage at CNET en Español, the announcement said. The acquisition will help Red Ventures...

