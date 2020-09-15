Mass. Top Court Faces Identity Crisis Amid Vacancies

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- With the sudden death of Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants and the impending retirement of Associate Justice Barbara A. Lenk, attorneys who practice before the state's top court will now have to reacquaint themselves with a panel that has already undergone significant turnover in recent years. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will have appointed all seven of the SJC's justices in less than five years when he replaces Justices Gants, who died Monday following a recent heart attack, and Lenk, who retires on Dec. 1, the day before she hits the mandatory retirement age of 70. Baker appointed three...

