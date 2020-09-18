5 Things To Know As Florida Resumes Jury Trials

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Want to try a case before a Florida jury during the COVID-19 pandemic? Don't forget to bring a mask — and a hefty dose of patience. Jury summonses have begun to go out in several circuits around the state, where most courts are preparing for a return to jury trials in the coming weeks after a summer of surging COVID-19 infections. But the new trial setups will take some getting used to, according to those who have been the first to venture back into the courtroom since trials were suspended in March. Attorneys will need to learn the art of reading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS