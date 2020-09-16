Hunton Snags Superfund Pro After 11-Year EPA Stint

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- One of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's top Superfund lawyers has stepped back into private practice, joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where he'll continue that work as well as dive into chemical regulatory matters. Gregory Wall joined Hunton as counsel Tuesday, after 11 years at the EPA, where his roles included acting legal branch chief in the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance's Office of Site Remediation Enforcement. While at the EPA, Wall worked on several very important Superfund matters, from drafting policy briefs to participating on the legal team that recently litigated a case that went all the way to...

