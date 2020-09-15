This BigLaw Firm Remains Best-To-Work Favorite

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP was called the best law firm to work for Tuesday, topping Vault.com's list for the third year in a row and winning categories like associate-partner relationships, firm culture and summer associate program, with associates describing colleagues as "friendly, smart and funny" and "reasonable in their expectations." The 10 Best Firms To Work For based on Vault's 2021 annual associate survey • O'Melveny & Myers • Orrick Herrington • Ropes & Gray • Clifford Chance • Eversheds Sutherland • Paul Hastings • Latham & Watkins • Gibson Dunn • Patterson Belknap • Willkie Farr O'Melveny edged out Orrick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS