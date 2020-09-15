Mo. Agency Evasive In Medical Pot Investigation, Report Says

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A memo written for the Democratic caucus of Missouri's House of Representatives as part of an investigation into the state's medical marijuana program has accused regulators of obstructing the inquiry by withholding documents. The memo, issued Monday, was provided to Democratic legislators on the Special Committee on Government Oversight after the state Department of Health and Senior Services' Medical Marijuana Division turned over records requested as part of the committee's investigation into the rollout of Missouri's medical marijuana program. The documents reveal that the department knew about potential conflicts of interest with the company chosen to score Missouri's marijuana license applications,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS