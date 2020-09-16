Key Compliance Tips For 2020 TSCA Chemical Reporting

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Toxic Substances Control Act, or TSCA, is the main chemical regulation statute in the U.S. Section 2 of the TSCA authorizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to require industry to supply it with information, which the EPA can then use to regulate the distribution and use of chemicals in commerce. TSCA Section 8(a) provides an important mechanism by which the EPA implements this authority. Specifically, this provision of the statute establishes the Chemical Data Reporting, or CDR, rule, which requires subject businesses to report on the use and disposal of certain chemical substances that they manufacture or import. Information obtained...

