AT&T Says Ex-Atty Agreed To Sell Privileged Info In FCA Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:52 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower and his counsel conspired with AT&T's former in-house attorney to obtain privileged information in exchange for up to half of the proceeds from the whistleblower's False Claims Act suit against AT&T, the telecom told a D.C. federal court Tuesday in a bid for dismissal sanctions. The company's motion claimed that relator Todd Heath and his former attorney Scott R. Shepherd of Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLP got privileged information from former AT&T attorney Theo Marcus, who played a leading role in advising the telecom on issues at the center of the case in question. AT&T, which called the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS