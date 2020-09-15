Feuerstein Kulick Leads $35M Pot Co. Debt Financing

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis company Holistic Industries on Tuesday said it raised $35 million in an oversubscribed debt financing round, a deal steered by New York cannabis law firm Feuerstein Kulick LLP. Holistic said the financing, led by specialty finance firm Altmore Capital, is the only debt on the company's balance sheet and will be used to fund dispensary and cultivation facility expansions, as well as future investments in new licenses and distressed assets. Holistic, which says it focuses on states with tight license markets, currently operates in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Last October, the company secured $55 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS