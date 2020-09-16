Eckert Seamans Sued Over 'Needless' $2.8M Discovery Bill

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC racked up $2.8 million in "needless" discovery charges while steering an immigration services company through breach of contract claims and several government investigations, according to a complaint filed in Virginia federal court. Georgia-based Nexus Services Inc., which provides immigrant bail securitization services, is accusing Eckert Seamans attorneys of performing thousands of hours of surplus document review and then covering up the surcharges with vague billing statements. "Eckert violated the rules of professional conduct and thereby breaches its contract with Nexus in that Eckert billed for legal services which were unnecessary and served no particular purpose...

