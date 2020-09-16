EU To Revise Emissions Laws As It Raises Reduction Target

Law360, London (September 16, 2020, 6:09 PM BST) -- The European Commission is now aiming to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 in its drive to become the leading continent fighting climate change by 2050, commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday. The EU will revise all its climate and energy laws to "make it fit for 55" and reform energy taxation, the commission leader said. It will also enhance emissions trading and boost renewable energy, added von der Leyen, whose remarks were delivered during her State of the Union speech at the European Parliament. The bloc's flagship European Green Deal, which involves cutting emissions and modernizing across the...

