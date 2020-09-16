K&L Gates' Name Partner Bill Gates Sr. Dies At 94

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT) -- William H. Gates Sr., father of tech titan Bill Gates and a name partner at K&L Gates LLP, has died, the firm and Gates Jr. announced Wednesday. Gates Sr., who was a co-founder of a K&L Gates predecessor firm before retiring from BigLaw to co-chair his son's philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, died peacefully at home surrounded by family at age 94, according to a message on his son's website. "We will miss him more than we can express right now," Gates Jr. wrote. "We are feeling grief but also gratitude. My dad's passing was not unexpected —...

