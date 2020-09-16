Linklaters Reps Takeda For $414M Surgical Patch Divestment

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Takeda said Wednesday it is selling off a surgical patch business for €350 million (about $414 million) to Corza Health in a deal guided by Linklaters LLP that furthers the Japanese pharmaceutical giant's goal of selling assets and simplifying operations. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s sale of its TachoSil surgical sealant patch to Corza Health Inc. comes after previous plans to sell the product to Johnson & Johnson were scrapped in April after U.S. and European regulators raised antitrust concerns. The deal is but one of a number of divestments recently taken by Takeda as part of its goal of selling off...

