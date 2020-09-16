Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ky. Gov. Has No Place In Virus Coverage Row, Judge Says

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has dropped Gov. Andy Beshear from a COVID-19 shutdown insurance suit, ruling Wednesday that the policyholder, an outdoor gear store, failed to show he has any interest in the litigation and that the suit is entirely between the store and its insurer.

U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves said the result of the coverage dispute will not impact Gov. Beshear's legal rights. Whether business closures resulting from the governor's executive orders should be covered is a matter between J&H Landmark Inc. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co., the judge wrote. 

"No matter the result, the outcome of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!