Ky. Gov. Has No Place In Virus Coverage Row, Judge Says

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has dropped Gov. Andy Beshear from a COVID-19 shutdown insurance suit, ruling Wednesday that the policyholder, an outdoor gear store, failed to show he has any interest in the litigation and that the suit is entirely between the store and its insurer. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves said the result of the coverage dispute will not impact Gov. Beshear's legal rights. Whether business closures resulting from the governor's executive orders should be covered is a matter between J&H Landmark Inc. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co., the judge wrote. "No matter the result, the outcome of...

