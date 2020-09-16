Senate Confirms District Judges For Calif., Ill.

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate easily confirmed a California judicial pick Wednesday before nearly party-line votes to approve two Illinois nominees who have previously opposed abortion. A bipartisan vote of 86-10 sends the Southern District of California its first new judge since 2014. Todd W. Robinson, a career federal prosecutor in the district who once briefly worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, will fill a vacancy that had been open for nearly five years. The more contentious confirmations came for two Southern District of Illinois nominees who expressed opposition to abortion before becoming state trial judges. Judges David W. Dugan and Stephen P. McGlynn each drew...

