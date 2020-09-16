Trend Micro Loses Bid to Nix Rival's Computer Security Patent

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld 11 claims in a CUPP Computing AS computer security patent challenged by Japanese cybersecurity company Trend Micro Inc., finding that the petitioner failed to show they were invalid as obvious in light of existing inventions. In a final written decision issued Tuesday, the board held that the prior art does not meet the elements disclosed in CUPP's claimed invention, which covers a method for providing device security between, for example, a laptop and an external device like a USB. Whereas CUPP's patent requires direct requests for data stored on an external mass storage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS