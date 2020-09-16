Canopy Rivers Floats $63M Write-Down Amid Restructuring

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Canopy Growth's venture capital arm on Wednesday said it expects to write down up to 82.8 million Canadian dollars ($62.9 million) in investments as a partially owned joint venture entered restructuring and creditor protection in Canada. Canopy Rivers Inc. said it will provide a CA$7.2 million debtor-in-possession loan to cannabis cultivator PharmHouse as it undergoes insolvency proceedings through Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, which automatically pauses recent litigation over the company's financial woes. Canopy Rivers expects a full writedown on its CA$32.6 million equity investment in PharmHouse, along with a possible hit on CA$50.2 million in shareholder loans it...

