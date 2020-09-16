Senate IP Chair Floats Patent Transparency Program To Iancu

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Intellectual Property has asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to launch a pilot program that rewards patent owners and applicants for disclosing accurate scientific data and assignment information. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., sent a letter to USPTO Director Andrei Iancu on Tuesday with his suggestion of how to improve the patent system's "efficiency and transparency," which he came up with after talking to former agency leaders and academics. "Using your existing authority to implement such a program would impose no costs on taxpayers and only minimal administrative costs for your agency,"...

