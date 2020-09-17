Vt. House OKs Legalizing, Taxing Recreational Cannabis Sales

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Vermont would legalize and tax recreational cannabis sales under legislation passed by the state House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon, ending a monthslong stalemate over how to legalize and regulate the substance. A Vermont House vote Thursday on a bill to legalize recreational sales of cannabis followed an agreement by a legislative conference committee that ended a monthslong impasse on the legislation. (Melanie Stetson Freeman/Getty Images) The House voted 92-56 to pass a conference committee report of S.B. 54, which would legalize recreational sales of cannabis to adults, according to a draft conference committee report obtained Wednesday by Law360. Sales will...

