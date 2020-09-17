Amazon Can't Silence Suit Over Voice Software Patents

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Amazon can't escape a patent lawsuit over its Echo and Alexa products after a Delaware federal judge found that claims in Voicebox's voice software patents it's being sued over were not invalid for covering an abstract idea. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday denied Amazon.com's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought last July by Voicebox Technologies, which accused the tech giant of infringing its patented technology in producing the Amazon Echo and Alexa. The order follows a hearing from last month where Judge Noreika said Amazon failed to show that the claims it argued were patent-ineligible were representative of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS