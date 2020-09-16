Okla. Sued Over Plant-Based Food Labeling Law

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A vegan food company on Wednesday hit the state of Oklahoma with a suit in federal court challenging the constitutionality of a recent law that requires plant-based food companies to include a disclaimer if they use a meat term, such as "burger," to describe their products. Upton's Naturals Co. and industry group Plant Based Foods Association said a law requiring plant-based food companies to include large disclaimers on labels that their products aren't made of meat violates the First Amendment. The law was passed earlier this year following lobbying from the meat industry and will take effect Nov. 1, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS