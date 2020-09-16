Jones Day Steers Planned $1.3B European Recycling Biz Sale

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- French water and waste management group Suez announced on Wednesday that it plans to sell most of its recycling and recovery operations across four central European countries to the environmental arm of German retail giant Schwarz Group in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. Guided by Jones Day, Suez SA has entered exclusive talks with PreZero International to sell off its waste recycling and recovery activities in Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland, it said in a statement. The deal doesn't include divesting Suez's plastic recycling and hazardous waste treatment activities, according to the statement. "With the planned acquisition and the...

