Hong Kong Demands US Drop Chinese-Origin Marking Rules

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday urged the U.S. to walk back rules that would mark the territory's exports as products of China, holding the door open for a possible legal challenge at the World Trade Organization. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has set a Nov. 9 deadline for all goods arriving in the U.S. from Hong Kong to be "appropriately marked with the origin of 'China.'" The move came as part of the Trump administration's broader effort to strip Hong Kong of its special trading status after determining it was no longer autonomous from Beijing. But Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development...

