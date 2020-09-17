Fisher Phillips Nabs Reed Smith Employment Pro In Pa.

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips LLP has lured to its ranks in Pittsburgh a veteran employment lawyer from Reed Smith LLP who brings with him 20 years of experience that he's eager to apply to help businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. James F. Glunt started working at Fisher Phillips on Monday, after just over two years with Reed Smith. Before Reed Smith, Glunt was a partner at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC. Glunt told Law360 Thursday that he was drawn to Fisher Phillips in particular by what he called a unique approach to keeping tabs on COVID litigation, with "a comprehensive database...

