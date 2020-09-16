Calif. Co. Accuses Canadian Rival Of Infringing Solar Cell Tech

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A California energy company has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to launch an investigation into solar cell imports, alleging that a Canadian competitor is copying its manufacturing process for shingled solar cells. Solaria Corp. said in a Tuesday complaint that Canadian Solar Inc. and its U.S. affiliate are infringing three of its patents for shingled solar cells that are more powerful and efficient than traditional solar cells. Canadian Solar is violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents — by importing and selling its infringing shingled...

