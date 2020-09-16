Kirkland Alum Among 2 Prosecutors Tapped For Tenn. Bench

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday picked two federal prosecutors to become judges in the Eastern District of Tennessee, including a relatively young Kirkland & Ellis LLP alum who has helped shepherd Trump's previous judicial nominees to confirmation. President Donald Trump has nominated Katherine A. Crytzer, a Kirkland alum who serves at the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles E. Atchley Jr. for judicial seats in Tennessee's Eastern District. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) U.S. Department of Justice official Katherine A. Crytzer, a 2006 college graduate, has worked on nominations including that of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The other...

