Quarles & Brady To Restructure Leadership, Add President

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Quarles & Brady LLP said Wednesday that it will restructure its top leadership come October, when the firm's chair will pass certain responsibilities to the managing partner and a commercial litigation partner will take on the newly created role of president. Managing partner Mike Aldana will continue in his position and take on the internal responsibilities previously handled by the firm's chair, while Brad Vynalek will focus on strategic growth and client collaborations as the firm's first president. Kim Johnson, who has been chair since 2013, will end her term on Oct. 1, the firm said. Johnson said in the announcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS