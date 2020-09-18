Penn Mutual Promotes 2 To New General Counsel Positions

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. announced this week that it has promoted two of its attorneys to newly created general counsel positions to manage the legal matters for the company and its subsidiaries. In a press release Wednesday, the insurer said that Frank Best is now general counsel, insurance and corporate secretary, while Ann-Marie Mason is general counsel, asset management and broker-dealer. Best, who has served in the company's law department for 46 years, will handle all legal matters associated with Penn Mutual's insurance companies. A graduate of Yale University and University of Pennsylvania Law School, Best has authored two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS