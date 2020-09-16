Jenner & Block Elevates Five Women Practice Leaders

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP announced Wednesday that it has appointed five women partners to leadership roles in four of the firm's practice groups encompassing investigations, sports and gaming, consumer law, and state regulation work. Partners Kali Bracey and Kate T. Spelman will now serve as co-chairs of the consumer law practice, along with partner Jeremy M. Creelan, helping lead the representation of companies in class actions and regulatory enforcement involving false advertising, product liability and mass tort, according to the firm. Bracey also co-chairs the state enforcement and regulation practice alongside parter Brian Hauck and firm chair Thomas J. Perrelli. Lawyers...

