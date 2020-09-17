Pot Co.'s Ex-GC Says He Was Fired Over Age, Whistleblowing

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel and director of finance for a Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary claims he was discriminated against for his age and forced out of the company after he blew the whistle on an executive's alleged self-dealing, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. Jeffery Dieffenbach, 71, says he worked for Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center Inc. for nearly six years until he experienced age discrimination and was illegally fired in January after he reported what he believed to be illegal activity by one of the company's executives, according to the complaint he filed in Rhode Island federal court....

