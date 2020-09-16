Nixon Peabody Accused Of 'Punishing' Attys For Move To DLA

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Five former Nixon Peabody LLP partners say the firm is "punishing" them for leaving for DLA Piper last year by trying to claw back hundreds of thousands of dollars in earned bonuses and also by withholding wages, earned equity distributions and capital account funds, according to a petition lodged in New York state court Tuesday. In July 2019, petitioners Thomas Gaynor, Jinjian Huang and Stephen Reil joined DLA Piper as corporate practice partners, Maria Swiatek joined as a technology practice partner and Abigail Reardon joined as a litigation practice partner. At Nixon Peabody, the partners were each awarded bonuses of $100,000...

