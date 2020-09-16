Akerman Guides Fla. Pot Giant Trulieve's $66M Entry Into Pa.

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve announced Wednesday that it will expand into Pennsylvania's medical marijuana market by acquiring two companies for a total of $66 million in a deal steered by Akerman LLP. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. said it had agreed to purchase cultivator PurePenn for $46 million, $27 million of which is to be paid out in company shares, and Pittsburgh-area dispensary operator Keystone Relief Centers LLC, which does business as Solevo Wellness, for $20 million, in half cash and half stock. "We believe Pennsylvania is one of the most attractive cannabis markets in the United States and these acquisitions align with...

