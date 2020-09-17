Federal Court Wipes Hands Of Maryland Pot Licensing Fight

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Maryland's Medical Cannabis Commission beat back an eight-count complaint after a federal judge said the court had little interest in ruling on state laws that govern the sale of a federally illegal drug. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Wednesday determined that the federal claims brought by medical cannabis venture MediGrow LLC against individual members of the commission could not stand because the defendants were acting in their official capacities, and dismissed them with prejudice. As to the remaining claims, the judge said "it would not be appropriate for this federal court to wade into the murky regulatory world of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS