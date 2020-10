MVP: Napoli Shkolnik's Paul J. Napoli

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Paul J. Napoli of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC's environmental practice has shown his chops this year by negotiating a partial settlement worth around $600 million for residents of Flint, Michigan, whose water...

