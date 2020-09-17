More Cos. Challenge Tariffs On $300B Of Chinese Exports

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Two more importers sued the Trump administration this week seeking to eliminate tariffs on more than $300 billion of Chinese products, arguing the government unlawfully expanded retaliatory duties against China over its intellectual property and technology transfer policies. YC Rubber Co. (North America) LLC and Fastenal Co. Purchasing told the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday in two lawsuits against the Office of the United States Trade Representative and U.S. Customs & Border Protection that the government implemented the tariffs after the statutory deadline had passed. USTR's so-called List 3 and List 4A tariffs covering more than $300 billion worth...

