Natera Fights Illumina's Bid To Invalidate DNA Testing Patent

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Natera Inc. pushed back Wednesday against Illumina Inc.'s assertions that Natera's patent covering fetal DNA testing technology for detecting Down syndrome was invalid in light of the prior art, contending that Illumina raised an argument during the remote hearing before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that wasn't in its petition. Natera told the board that an argument Illumina made during the hearing that the claimed invention requires a pure fetal DNA sample isolated from maternal blood wasn't made in Illumina's petition. Because the petition relied on an argument concerning a mixture of fetal and maternal DNA, Natera attorney Elizabeth Laughton...

