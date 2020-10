MVP: Bernstein Litowitz's John Rizio-Hamilton

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP's John Rizio-Hamilton led the legal teams that scored a landmark securities settlement with Signet Jewelers Ltd. and beat a dismissal motion in a putative class...

To view the full article, register now.