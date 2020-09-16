Milbank Associates Get Bonuses For Work During Pandemic

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Milbank LLP is offering special bonus payments to many of its associates for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Wednesday email to the associates from firm Chair Scott A. Edelman obtained by Law360. The firm will offer "special one-time bonus" payments ranging from $3,750 to $60,000 to associates from the 2012 to 2019 classes, depending on how long they have been with the firm and how much work they've taken on during the pandemic. "We were very aware that our lawyers have been affected very differently over the course of the last year in terms of the demands...

