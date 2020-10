MVP: Fried Frank's James J. McCullough & Michael J. Anstett

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- James McCullough and Michael Anstett of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP's government contracts practice successfully defended IT giant Leidos against bid protests on three deals with a combined value...

To view the full article, register now.