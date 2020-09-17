Deloitte Fined Record £15M Over Autonomy Audit Fails

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 12:37 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said Thursday that it will fine audit giant Deloitte a record £15 million ($19.3 million) over accounting failures related to software company Autonomy Corp., which is at the center of one of the U.K.'s biggest civil fraud trials. The Financial Reporting Council said it has fined the software company £15 million and has fined two former partners of the firm after a seven-week hearing in an independent tribunal over Deloitte's failure to catch misleading information in Autonomy's books. Britain's accounting watchdog has fined Deloitte a record £15 million over accounting failures related to software company Autonomy Corp., whose...

