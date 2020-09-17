Barclays Partners With Singapore Regulator In New FX Engine

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 2:38 PM BST) -- Barclays Plc has announced it is to establish a foreign exchange and pricing platform under the Singaporean financial watchdog's currency trading hub, a move that could help position the country as one of the top global financial centers. The British headquartered bank will develop a local version of its electronic trading platform BARX, which will include its direct technology which has next-generation pricing algorithms. Local market traders will also benefit from increased price discovery and better quality of execution, Barclays said Wednesday. This partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore is "part of the central bank's strategic initiative to cement Singapore's position...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS