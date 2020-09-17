EU Insurers Warn New Rules Could Stifle Use Of AI

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- European insurers on Thursday called for new rules over the ethical use of artificial intelligence being mulled by the European Commission to be voluntary, or else innovation in the sector could be stifled. Trade body Insurance Europe said the development and use of AI was already covered by "a wide body of existing EU legislation." The Brussels-based lobby was responding to a consultation by the commission, which concluded last week. "To promote the uptake of AI and prevent innovative technologies from being stifled by premature regulation, the ethical use of AI should therefore be supported by, and reinforced through, voluntary and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS