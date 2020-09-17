EU Must Strengthen AML Framework, Leaked Document Says

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The European Council has called on the European Commission to present a series of legislative proposals to significantly strengthen the European anti-money laundering legal framework, according to a document seen by Law360 Thursday. In the document, the council, composed of the heads of government of each European Union member country, called on the commission — the bloc's executive branch — to make proposals that would standardize the bloc's anti-money laundering rules and to create a body with supervisory capacity. The statement by the heads of government welcomed the commission's proposal in May to convert the anti-money laundering directive into a regulation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS