Ex-Pensions Minister Launches Underpaid Pensions Petition

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 5:52 PM BST) -- Former U.K. pensions minister Steve Webb has launched a petition urging the government to extend its search for women who could have been underpaid more than £100 million in state pensions. Webb, who is now a partner with consultancy Lane Clark and Peacock LLP, said it was wrong for the government to expect women to come forward "one by one" to demand reparation. The government said it has identified one specific group — married women whose husband reached pension age after March 2008, and who should have seen automatic increases in their state pension. But Webb said there was potentially a...

