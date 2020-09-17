Pressure On UK Gov't Builds Over Brexit Treaty Breach

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 4:30 PM BST) -- The British government is facing growing criticism over a controversial move to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, as European negotiators on Thursday dismissed his latest attempt to quell disquiet over a decision that also has attracted warnings from Washington of consequences for U.S. trade talks. The European Parliament's Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, said in a tweet that the government's move to give MPs veto power over its aim to override the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of the Brexit deal, does not change the fact that the step violates an international treaty and threatens peace in Northern Ireland....

