Chinese HR Services Co Valued At $5.3B In PE Takeover Bid

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:47 AM EDT) -- Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital Partners LP has offered to buy 51job Inc. in a deal that values the China-based human resources services provider at roughly $5.3 billion, the companies said Thursday. The preliminary, nonbinding proposal sees DCP offering to pay $79.05 in cash per common share to pick up 51job, according to a statement, representing a premium of 18.82% to the company's average closing stock price over the last 30 days. Based on the number of outstanding shares of 51job common stock, the bid values the company at around $5.3 billion. DCP intends to pay for the deal using...

