Criminal Confiscation Reform Could Net UK £8M, Report Says

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 6:29 PM BST) -- Simplifying how the U.K. justice system claws back money from criminals could shrink the £2 billion ($2.6 billion) they owe by an extra £8 million a year, the Law Commission of England and Wales said in a report Thursday. Reforming the U.K.'s confiscation orders to more accurately size up a convict's assets will help authorities identify the proceeds of crime in an "ineffective" regime that's slow at securing restitution for victims, according to the legal commission. The organization, which reviews the laws of England and Wales, proposed a series of changes intended to make enforcement fairer but also "more realistic" by...

