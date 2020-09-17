Ex-HSBC Exec Will Lead Facebook-Backed Libra Networks

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project has tapped veteran financial services leader and former HSBC European head James Emmett to lead the development and operation of the yet-to-be-launched digital currency system, the Libra Association announced Thursday. Emmett, who spent 25 years with HSBC, including as CEO and chief operating officer of HSBC Europe, will begin his role Oct. 1 as managing director of Libra Networks, the company launching the cryptocurrency. Emmett will join the ranks of recently hired executives, including CEO Stuart Levey, who was brought on in May to lead the Geneva-based Libra Association, a member organization overseeing the digital currency project....

